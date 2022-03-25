Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 25th (ANFGF, AXTA, BMRRY, BZLFY, CCL, COMM, DSEY, DUAVF, FTNT, HNST)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 25th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $355.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $385.00.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $121.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $131.00.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.