Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 25th (BDEV, BKG, BVIC, BWY, CCC, CHG, CRST, CSP, NETW, NXT)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 25th:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,540 ($72.93) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,380 ($57.66) to GBX 3,390 ($44.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,850 ($37.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.86). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 360 ($4.74). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 280 ($3.69). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.06) to GBX 440 ($5.79). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 7,280 ($95.84). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 465 ($6.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 530 ($6.98). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($25.14) to GBX 1,700 ($22.38). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 260 ($3.42). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.80) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.51) to GBX 700 ($9.22). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

