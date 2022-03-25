Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 25th (BDEV, BKG, BVIC, BWY, CCC, CHG, CRST, CSP, NETW, NXT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 25th:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,540 ($72.93) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC)

had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,380 ($57.66) to GBX 3,390 ($44.63). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,850 ($37.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.86). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 360 ($4.74). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 280 ($3.69). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.06) to GBX 440 ($5.79). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 7,280 ($95.84). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 465 ($6.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 745 ($9.81) to GBX 530 ($6.98). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($25.14) to GBX 1,700 ($22.38). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 260 ($3.42). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,350 ($30.94) to GBX 3,500 ($46.08). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.80) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.51) to GBX 700 ($9.22). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

