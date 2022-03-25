Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burford Capital Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

BUR stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327,355 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Burford Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

