Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Best Buy (BBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Best Buy (NYSE: BBY):

3/4/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/4/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel capabilities as well as investments in new membership program, technology, advertising and health strategy. The company posted better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Best Buy expects to continue gaining from consumers’ heightened dependency on technology. These apart, the company’s strong supply-chain expertise, flexible store operating model and the ability to shift quickly to the digital mode constantly support its performance. Notably, management raised enterprise comparable sales growth view for fiscal 2022. However, soft projections for the fourth quarter, and the ongoing supply chain issues as well as rising shipping costs are conceens.”

3/1/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

