Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $454.33

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 454.33 ($5.98) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.06). Restore shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.06), with a volume of 45,636 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £628.70 million and a PE ratio of 54.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 454.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 476.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

