Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

NYSE PAYC opened at $348.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

