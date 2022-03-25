Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.32 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,607 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $305.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $206.07 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

