Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Hess stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $108.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $2,485,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.