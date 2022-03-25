Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,695 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Mimecast worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Mimecast by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 447,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $27,412,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 269.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 367,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIME. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

MIME stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

