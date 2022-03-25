Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 70 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,739.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,442.56 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,038.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5,189.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

