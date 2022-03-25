REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.74. 266,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

