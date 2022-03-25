Reviewing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altex Industries and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and Sasol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 27.02 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Sasol $14.29 billion 1.13 $588.89 million N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

Sasol beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altex Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa. The Chemicals segment includes the marketing and sales of all chemical products in Africa, America and Eurasia. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

