Reviewing Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24% Diodes 12.67% 20.10% 11.54%

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Diodes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 9.27 $7.77 billion $8.26 22.30 Diodes $1.81 billion 2.30 $228.76 million $5.02 18.37

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Instruments and Diodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 12 9 0 2.30 Diodes 0 1 2 0 2.67

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Diodes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. The company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translator, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ-oxideÂ-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

