Reviewing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simmons First National pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National 31.31% 9.09% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.57 $271.16 million $2.47 11.11

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares (Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated through 199 financial centers in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.