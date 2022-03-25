Revomon (REVO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $884,677.00

Revomon (REVO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. Revomon has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $884,677.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.95 or 0.07064699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,838.11 or 0.99991359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.