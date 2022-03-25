Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Rexel alerts:

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$21.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Rexel has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.