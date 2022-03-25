Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$21.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Rexel has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.42.
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
