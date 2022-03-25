Richard Last Acquires 1,500 Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) insider Richard Last acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($26,184.83).

Gamma Communications stock traded up GBX 38.80 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,362.80 ($17.94). 109,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. Gamma Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,293.90 ($17.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,505.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,694.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

