Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

NYSE:RIO opened at $78.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

