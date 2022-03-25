Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 2.6%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 140,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 160,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 25.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

