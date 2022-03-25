RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Up 584.9% in March

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 584.9% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMGC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

