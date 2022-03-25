Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading 1% Higher

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

