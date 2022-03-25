Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.89. Roku has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roku by 517.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after buying an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 408.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after buying an additional 2,606,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

