Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROOT. upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE:ROOT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,264. The company has a market cap of C$138.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. Roots has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

