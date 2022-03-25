Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Price Target to C$1.25

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

