Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$1.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

TSE:MAV traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.