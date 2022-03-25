RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 30,795 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.
RTG Mining Company Profile (TSE:RTG)
See Also
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.