RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 30,795 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

RTG Mining Company Profile (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.