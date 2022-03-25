Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

RWAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 22,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $290,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 452,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,883,589 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

