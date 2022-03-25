RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RushNet stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,043,688. RushNet has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.
