Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 813,899 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of ICL Group worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE:ICL opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

