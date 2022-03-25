Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Leidos worth $20,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $107.54 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.