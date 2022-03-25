Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 435.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.44% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.08 million, a P/E ratio of -158.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

