Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 449,795 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of NOV worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth about $79,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,008,000 after buying an additional 1,306,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,968,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

NOV opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

