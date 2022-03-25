Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 566,730 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SoFi Technologies worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,736,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

