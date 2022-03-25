Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 82,321 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Incyte worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 589.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

