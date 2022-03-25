Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.39 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 27.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $182.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.