Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.48 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Quidel worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quidel by 36.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,246,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $110.45 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.28.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

