Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

