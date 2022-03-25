Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,681 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Nexstar Media Group worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 49,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $191.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,983,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

