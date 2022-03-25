Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,096 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Alliant Energy worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

