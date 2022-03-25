Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 85,966 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,447,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

