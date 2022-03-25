SafeCapital Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 538.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 755.9% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $73,106.48 and $123.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars.

