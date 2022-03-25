SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $9.67 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $2,471.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,562.93 or 0.99961609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00288477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00134991 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00271863 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.