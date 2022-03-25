salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.62. 107,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average is $251.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

