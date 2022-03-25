Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Update

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SDON remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. Sandston has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Sandston Corp. intends to consider investment opportunities and incurring administrative expenses related to legal, accounting and administrative activities. The company was founded in October 1983 and is headquartered in Traverse City, MI.

