Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 450,859 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $25.50.

SSL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 1,512.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

