Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIS. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of SIS stock traded up C$0.75 on Friday, hitting C$17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,494. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$16.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

