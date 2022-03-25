Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SISXF stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.
Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Savaria (SISXF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.