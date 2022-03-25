Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Lowered to C$23.50

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Savaria stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Savaria has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $17.74.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

