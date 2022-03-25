Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $236.98

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.98 and traded as low as $230.00. Schindler shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.98 and its 200-day moving average is $260.51.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

