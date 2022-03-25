Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $165.60

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and traded as high as $167.75. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $167.75, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.79.
About Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF)
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.