Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $165.60

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and traded as high as $167.75. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $167.75, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.79.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

